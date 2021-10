(NEWS10) - This week on Empire State Weekly we examine how the latest expansion of New York's healthcare worker vaccine mandate is impacting Adult Care Facilities, Home Health Care Agencies, and programs. While vaccinations among employees in the industry continue to climb, there is still concern over staffing challenges that were present before the pandemic and the mandate, especially among home health care aids.

We speak with Al Cardillo, President and CEO of the Home Care Association of New York State about the impact the mandate is having on staffing numbers statewide and why workers in home health care are choosing to leave the profession, rather than submit to mandatory vaccinations. Cardillo says replacing staff in home health care isn't a matter of just rotating somebody in and out of the position, as these workers are matched with the needs of their patients based on a number of personal factors.