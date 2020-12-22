Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills prepare for fourth straight primetime game against division rival

(WIVB)–After clinching the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years, the Buffalo Bills are doing what they’ve done all season long: taking it one game at a time.

Head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll explain how Saturday’s massive win over the Denver Broncos continues to show quarterback Josh Allen’s leadership through his third season, and how that grit will help the Bills as they prepare to play their fourth straight primetime game against division rival New England Patriots.