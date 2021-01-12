Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bring on the Ravens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After winning the first playoff game since 1995, the Buffalo Bills are rolling into the AFC Divisional round ready to face one of the toughest tests yet: the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Bills defense will have their hands full trying to contain 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Buffalo offense is preparing to take on the league’s top defense.

Head Coach Sean McDermott, Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, and Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier explain how the team is getting ready to host the Ravens in this week’s Inside the Buffalo Huddle.