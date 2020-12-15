Inside the Buffalo Huddle- Dec. 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y.– Mary Margaret Johnson is going to take you Inside the Buffalo Huddle! We’ll get you up to speed on everything Bills following Sunday’s night win against the Steelers to take a two-game lead in the AFC East!

Watch the show above starting at 3 p.m.!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats