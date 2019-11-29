Amazon workers stage strike on Black Friday

FILE – In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Amazon must decide soon if it will protest the Pentagon’s awarding of a $10 billion cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft on Oct. 25, 2019, with one possible grievance being the unusual attention given to the project by President Donald Trump. Amazon was long thought to be the front-runner in the competition for the huge military contract. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Workers at Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike for better pay on Black Friday, one of the busiest days of the year for the online retailer.

Union ver.di said Friday that the walkouts began overnight at six distribution centers across the country, with some due to last until Tuesday.

Union representative Orhan Akman said Amazon staff want to send a signal that their work can’t be bought with the kind of extreme discounts Amazon offers around this time of the year.

Akman also accused the company of putting “extreme pressure” on staff that’s causing some to fall ill.

Amazon said in an emailed statement that “packages are arriving punctually, because the bulk of employees is dealing completely normally with customers’ orders today.”

It said that it offers pay “at the upper end of comparable jobs” and other benefits.