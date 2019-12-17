AP Photos: Hong Kong’s “yellow” stores support protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Nicknamed “yellow shops,” they make their politics plain and are winning customers in protest-hit Hong Kong because of it.
These are stores that have come out in open support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protest movement.
They include eateries, bars and other businesses. There’s even an adult store offering a free sex toy to customers who can produce a receipt showing they have donated to the protest movement.
Pro-protest stores often set aside space for people to post notes expressing their views.
Some play “Glory to Hong Kong,” a protest anthem, over loudspeakers.
Others hand out free drinks to marchers during rallies.
Many demonstrators and people who back the movement now use apps to help them locate these pro-protest “yellow stores.”
They say they’re hoping to create a “yellow economy” — a network of stores that will help fund and support the protest movement for a long-haul struggle with the Hong Kong government.