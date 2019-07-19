Gone rogue: At least 17 injured at UK ‘car cruise’ event

A sign appeals for witnesses at the scene of a crash on Thursday night involving two cars during a gathering of car enthusiasts in Stevenage, England, Friday July 19, 2019. Police have said at least 17 people were injured, some seriously, as two cars collided and went into the crowd of onlookers Thursday evening. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police say 17 people have been injured in a crash at a “car cruise” event.

Police said Friday that it appears there were no fatalities in the accident Thursday night.

It happened at a gathering of car enthusiasts in Stevenage 32 miles (52 kilometers) north of London.

Organizer Rix Sidhu said he had been running the event for 10 years without any incidents.

He says the event was held in a parking lot but that some people “went a bit rogue.”

Sidhu says the crash involved a Nissan 350Z and a Toyota GT86. He says it happened outside the parking lot when the Toyota was hit by the Nissan while traveling “at least” 60 miles per hour.

Some injuries were described as serious.