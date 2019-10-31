Japan justice minister resigns in election fraud scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s justice minister has resigned over election fraud allegations involving his wife, also a lawmaker, and about his own gift-giving allegations reported in a tabloid magazine.

Katsuyuki Kawai submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier Thursday, becoming the second minister of Abe’s Cabinet to resign in one week over election-related scandals.

Isshu Sugawara resigned as trade minister last Friday over allegations that he and his aides offered money and gifts to his supporters in violation to election law.

The Weekly Bunshun reported that Kawai’s wife, Anri, is alleged to have paid her staff allowances exceeding legal limits.