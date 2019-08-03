Powerful storm in Balkans injures several, causes damage

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A powerful storm in the Balkans has injured several people as strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees, damaged roofs and cut power in parts of the region.

Police in Croatia said Saturday a German national on Friday suffered burns from a lightning strike near the capital Zagreb. Police say the incident involved two more people who were in shock but with no visible injuries.

The storm also swept along Croatia’s Adriatic coast with falling trees blocking roads, damaging power distribution lines and flooding streets. Police say they received a dozen sea rescue appeals.

Serbia’s state TV says a tree fell on a 54-year-old man in southern Serbia causing serious spinal injuries and slightly injuring his wife. Hail, wind and rain caused heavy damage in parts of the country.