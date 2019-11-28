Police safety teams enter Hong Kong campus, vow no arrests

Hard hats and pieces of cloth linked to form the words SOS, placed by protesters, are seen on the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. A major tunnel in Hong Kong reopened on Wednesday as a weeklong police siege of a nearby university appeared to be winding down, closing one of the more violent chapters in the city’s anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG (AP) — Police safety teams Thursday began clearing a university that was a flashpoint for clashes with protesters, and an officer said any holdouts still hiding inside would not be immediately arrested.

The police move into the Polytechnic University came after its administration said they believed no one else remained inside after a two-day search ended Wednesday. Faculty teams found only a young woman in a weak condition and a stockpile of dangerous items including petrol bomb and corrosive liquid.

Hours before the police operation, a masked protester came out from his hiding and told reporters there are still less than 20 others holed up inside.

“The remaining protesters never trust the police. It explains why for the past few days when the university management search for us, we keep hiding,” said the protester, who identified himself as Ah Bong.

He warned they’ll “definitely protest” if police enter the campus.

The university has been ringed by police for 11 days as protesters retreated into the campus after blocking a major tunnel and set toll booths on fire during clashes with police. Some 1,100 protesters have left or have been arrested.

Senior police officer Chow Yat Ming said the focus of the operation is not to arrest any holdouts but on removing hazardous items that are a threat to public safety, and to gather evidence of “malicious” damage to campus facilities.

If they find any protesters, he said police mediators and counselors will coax them to seek medical treatment. He said they won’t be arrested but their details will be taken down for possible further action.

“Our major concern today is not about arrest, it’s about their well-being,” Chow said. He said it’s unclear how long the operation will take.

Some 100 personnel, including hazmat teams and explosive disposal experts, fanned out across the vast campus. Television footage showed officers searching buildings and removing bottles and other items.

The protests started in June over a China extradition bill that was seen as an erosion of freedoms promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997. The movement has since expanded into wider demands, including universal suffrage and an independent investigation of police conduct.

In Washington, President Donald Trump signed two bills aimed at supporting human rights and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong despite warnings by China it would take unspecified “strong countermeasures” if the legislation were signed.

“I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong,” Trump said in a statement. “They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.”

Congress approved the bills last week following months of unrest in the semi-autonomous city. Before Wednesday’s signing announcement, Trump would only commit to giving the measures a “hard look.”