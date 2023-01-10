WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An invasive species that threatens ash trees has made an unwanted home across parts of the Adirondacks for the last few years. This week, Warren County says it’s showing up in some new places.

On Monday, Warren County warned landowners to keep an eye out for signs of emerald ash borer infestation, following signs of damage caused by the insect in Lake George and Queensbury. The invasive insect eats through ash trees, causing trees to die within 2 to 4 years of infestation.

“Ash trees that are infested with emerald ash borers decline quickly and lose their structural integrity quickly and that will lead to trees and limbs falling, potentially hurting people or damaging property,” said Warren County Soil & Water Conservation Manager Jim Lieberum. “Landowners can treat their ash trees to try to prevent EAB from damaging them but it has to be done quickly before EAB begin to severely damage a tree.”

The most recent infestations were found in the area of Flat Rock Road in Lake George, as well as along the Queensbury/Lake George town line on Route 9. In 2020, borer infestations were found in the towns of Chester and Warrensburg.

The Emerald Ash Borer lays eggs in tree bark. When those eggs hatch, larvae burrow through the host tree, consuming a trail through its wood until exiting as a fully-developed insect. Borers spread via firewood and nursery stock in transport.

Ash trees can be hard to evaluate with the naked eye. Signs of damage can include dieback, yellowing and browning of leaves – all of which indicate that a tree has already been compromised. Property owners with ash trees on their land are advised to contact a forester or tree management service to get their situation assessed.

There is no statewide or regional treatment plan in place for handling the emerald ash borer. Currently, signs of the insect have been spotted in nearly every New York County, with the exception of Essex, Hamilton and Lewis counties.