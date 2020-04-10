IRS launches new tool to help non-filers register for Economic Impact Payments

FILE – This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. The agency said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, that it is stepping up its efforts to visit high-income taxpayers who failed in prior years to file their tax returns on time. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

(NEWS10) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have created a new tool to allow non-filers to register for Economic Impact Payments for those who do not usually file a tax return.

The non-filer tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, provides a free and easy option designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file. The feature is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

