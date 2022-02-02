It is a conversation that has been heard amongst many in the #OrangeNation. Ever since Syracuse won the national championship in 2003, many have wondered… when is Jim Boeheim going to retire?

We thought we knew that answer seven years ago. In March of 2015, Syracuse and the hall-of-famer announced Boeheim would retire in three years, and Mike Hopkins would take over.

But the head coach-in-waiting just kept on waiting until he could not any longer. Hopkins left the Salt City for Seattle to become the head coach of the University of Washington, and Boeheim has shown little interest in hanging it up.

And why would he? It is obvious Boeheim loves basketball and loves Syracuse. This season, he gets to do what he loves with whom he loves. Syracuse’s three biggest stars are Jim and his two sons, Buddy and Jimmy.

After this poor start, some are asking the question… is that the problem? Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated wrote Wednesday that after Syracuse’s worst start under Boeheim in his 46 years as head coach, it could be time for Syracuse’s first family to go:

“…There is too much Boeheim going on—not just Jim coaching at age 77, but both his sons (Jimmy and Buddy) leading the team in minutes played and shots attempted. Boeheim has established himself as ruler of his own fiefdom, impervious to prior attempts to get him to retire, but it might be time for the family to move on after this season.” Pat Forde – Sports Illustrated

And Pat is not the only one expressing that view. An anonymous fan on Reddit has started a change.org petition calling for Jim Boeheim to retire.

The poster, who calls himself Andy D, writes:

“I know this may be a controversial topic, but after Syracuse’s defeat to PIT on 1/25 (53-64), it is time for Jim Boeheim to retire. It is overly clear that the game has passed him by. Syracuse is a lower-mid tier ACC school at this point. We have the talent to be better, but at this point most of that talent stays on the bench. I can’t respect him enough for what he’s done for the program, but it’s time for someone to take charge.” Andy D – SU Basketball Fan

Now, the response to this has been minimal. There are only seven signatures since the petition started a week ago. But those who have signed are steadfast in their reasons for change.

“I respect him as a coach and he is the most recognizable name and man in Central New York, but the window of opportunity for him to leave gracefully has passed – he just needs to leave and we need to forget of his ways and evolve to the game,” wrote Evan Breitbeck of Cicero.

And while Boeheim would probably disagree with Evan’s premise that the game has passed him by, Jim told Steve Infanti last week he understands the fans’ frustration with this season, and it is warranted.

“I don’t have any problem with fans being upset at all, because they expect us to win here. We always have won here. Whether we win or lose, it’s on the head coach. It always has been and always will be. I just haven’t done a good enough job recruiting and coaching this year to put us in the position we would like to be in. I don’t blame anybody for being happy about that. I’m not happy either.”

Syracuse has ten games left in the regular season. With their record at 10-11, and the team guaranteed at least one ACC Tournament game, SU must win at least seven of those games to ensure they will not have their first losing season under Jim Boeheim.