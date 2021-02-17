Is Microsoft Teams down for you?

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(KTVX) – Experiencing problems with Microsoft Teams? You are not alone.

Users have been reporting problems with part of the Office 365 package.

According to downdetector.com, reports began coming in around 9 a.m. regarding problems. The most reported problems are server connection issues and trouble logging in.

Microsoft 365 tweeted an update saying, “We’re investigating an issue in which users located in North America may be experiencing delays when receiving chat messages within Microsoft Teams.”

About 15 minutes later, they tweeted again, saying, “We’ve determined that Teams live events may also be impacted by this issue, and we’ve confirmed that users located in South America may also experience impact.”

This comes as many across the nation are working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread inclement weather.