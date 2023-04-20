TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Several viewers have contacted the Your Stories Team asking about the recent construction at the former Fayetteville Dodge dealership on N. Burdick Road near the Towne Center at Fayetteville shopping center.

An electric vehicle service/repair center has been approved by the Town of Manlius.

KDP Manlius NY, LLC out of Chicago, is renovating the two existing buildings on the site and adding an additional 16,000 square feet for service.

The project’s architect firm, in-Architects, told the YS Team that construction started last month and should be completed this summer.

Due to a non-disclosure agreement, neither the developer nor the architect on the project would comment on the electric vehicle company moving in.

At a previous Town of Manlius Planning Board meeting, the developer told the board it was a national tenant that is very well known.

Despite the developer being tight-lipped, the YS Team found two public documents on file with the Town of Manlius that mentioned Tesla.

NewsChannel 9 contacted Tesla to confirm the information, but we did not hear back.

An important note, when the developer originally submitted the plan to the Town of Manlius, it called for an electric vehicle sales and service center. The plan has since been amended to exclude sales.

The project leaders said at a previous meeting that the location will only be a service/repair center and offer charging stations.