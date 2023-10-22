NEW YORK (PIX11) – Coming off of their electrifying upset against the Eagles, is it good or bad that the Jets have a bye week?
Greg Buttle joined Marc Malusis to discuss this and more.
Watch the video player for more.
by: Marc Malusis
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Coming off of their electrifying upset against the Eagles, is it good or bad that the Jets have a bye week?
Greg Buttle joined Marc Malusis to discuss this and more.
Watch the video player for more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now