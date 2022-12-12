GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For a second year, a singer and entertainer compared to the likes of Michael Bublé and Michael Bolton is coming to Glens Falls for the holidays. Anthony Nunziata is coming back to the Charles R. Wood Theater for a one-night Christmas spectacular event.

Nunziata will take the Glens Falls stage for two performances of “Anthony Nunziata: The Italian Broadway Christmas Show” on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Nashville-based musician will be performing holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Somewhere,” “Funniculi, Funnicula,” “The Christmas Song,” and more. Tickets are going on sale for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows.

“I’m in the business of making people feel good, making people happy, moving people in some way,” said Nunziata. “We all are on this life’s journey in search of that feeling of being moved, to feel alive. If I can have a small part in moving you in some way during my live concerts or through my music, this is the greatest gift I can give. To make people laugh, cry, feel something — there’s nothing like it.”

At the evening show, the singer won’t be alone. A group of Queensbury High School students will join the entertainer onstage, including Avery Magee, Madison Gaiser, Carter Sano, Allison Gilman, Jordyn Lott, Emma Maynard, Quinn Sheloski and Logan Levack. They will be led by school choral director Matthew Gaulin, as they work with and alongside an accomplished professional.

Nunziata has performed at major performing arts hubs, concert halls, theaters and more. He has collaborated with Rudy Perez, Blessing Offor, Jim Brickman, and others.

Tickets are priced at $45, and are on sale now through the theater. They can be bought online, or by phone at (518) 480-4878.