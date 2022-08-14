ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside a restaurant to pick up an order.

On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had sustained a stab wound to his arm. The victim identified himself as a delivery driver and stated that prior to the incident he was sitting in his car near a local restaurant waiting to pick up a food order.

The victim stated that he was then approached by the suspect who first punched the victim in the face through the open driver’s window of the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported that as he was attempting to get out of his car to confront the suspect after being punched. The suspect stabbed him in his arm prior to fleeing from the area. The victim in this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local area hospital.

The suspect is unknown to the victim and the two have had no prior interactions. A short time later the suspect, 51 year old Shawn M. Fenner of Ithaca, was located nearby and taken into custody without incident. Mr. Fenner was charged with the following crimes in violation of the New York State Penal Law:

Assault 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Mr. Fenner was processed and arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by the Honorable Judge Wallace. Mr. Fenner was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/ $10,000 bond

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can provide any information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips