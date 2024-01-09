SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wait is finally over.
It is the 107th year of the Girl Scouts annual nationwide cookie sale. It starts today January 9, and lasts through March 31.
This year’s program is “Unbox the Future” which aims to remove social barriers that often keeps youth boxed in, according to Girl Scouts of NYPENN (GSNYPENN).
There are around 700,000 Girl Scouts nationally that participate in the cookie program.
“When our bold, goal-setting Girl Scouts sell cookies, they’re doing so much more than what we see at face value. They’re entrepreneurial youth leaders creating a more equitable future for themselves and our world. We very much appreciate our community’s support during the annual cookie program,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.
This year it is $6 a box.
2024 Cookies
Consumers can purchase nine cookie varieties from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts this season.
- Samoas® – crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolatey stripes
- Tagalongs® – crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating
- Do-si-dos® – oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
- Lemon-Ups® – crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to life your spirit, naturally flavored with other natural flavors
- Thin Mints® – crisp chocolate cookies dipped in a mint chocolatey coating, made with natural oil of peppermint and vegan ingredients, #1 selling variety nationwide
- Toffee-tastic® – gluten free, rich buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits
- Trefoils® – iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe
- Girl Scout S’mores® – crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling
- Adventurefuls® – indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt
How to purchase cookies
According to GSNYPENN.
- Visit GSNYPENN’s cookie season page, buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com, for regular updates on how you can support local Girl Scouts.
- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to inquire how she’s selling cookies this season—a traditional order card and/or personalized Digital Cookie ordering link. Choose free girl delivery when stock arrives later in the season or have cookies shipped directly to your home for a fee.
- Beginning February 16, cookie lovers without a personal Girl Scout connection can purchase cookies to be shipped to their homes (for a fee) by entering their zip code in the Cookie Finder on the season page above.
- From March 1-31, customers can also use the Cookie Finder to locate community booths to purchase cookies from local Girl Scouts.
- You can also donate your cookie purchases to assist local community partners. This year’s GSNYPENN Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project recipients are the Food Bank of Central New York and Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Simply purchase a box (or more) to be gifted at the end of GSNYPENN’s cookie season.
- Text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.
- Contact the GSNYPENN Council for assistance connecting to local Girl Scouts participating in the cookie program at 1.800.943.4414, info@gsnypenn.org or via the “Let’s Chat” pop-up at gsnypenn.org during business hours.