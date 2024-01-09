SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wait is finally over.

It is the 107th year of the Girl Scouts annual nationwide cookie sale. It starts today January 9, and lasts through March 31.

This year’s program is “Unbox the Future” which aims to remove social barriers that often keeps youth boxed in, according to Girl Scouts of NYPENN (GSNYPENN).

There are around 700,000 Girl Scouts nationally that participate in the cookie program.

“When our bold, goal-setting Girl Scouts sell cookies, they’re doing so much more than what we see at face value. They’re entrepreneurial youth leaders creating a more equitable future for themselves and our world. We very much appreciate our community’s support during the annual cookie program,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

This year it is $6 a box.

2024 Cookies

Consumers can purchase nine cookie varieties from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts this season.

– crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolatey stripes Tagalongs® – crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

– oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling Lemon-Ups® – crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to life your spirit, naturally flavored with other natural flavors

– crisp chocolate cookies dipped in a mint chocolatey coating, made with natural oil of peppermint and vegan ingredients, #1 selling variety nationwide Toffee-tastic® – gluten free, rich buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits

– iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe Girl Scout S’mores® – crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling

How to purchase cookies

