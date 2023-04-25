(WETM) — If you haven’t already stocked up on Girl Scout Cookies for the year, this week is your last chance.

Cookie season started on January 31 and will end on April 30 for the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scout Council. This council covers all of the Twin Tiers. Most of the cookie-selling booths are done for the season, but there are still a few scheduled for this week across the region.

Scouts will be selling cookies at the Horseheads Walmart from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday. On Saturday, there will also be cookie booths at the Mansfield Free Public Library from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at the Windmill in Penn Yan from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For a full list of times and locations of cookie booths in your area, you can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website.