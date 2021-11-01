‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey smashes pumpkins to kick off Christmas season

Mariah Carey performs “Oh Santa” from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mariah Carey has declared that it’s Christmas time.

The singer and winter holiday icon posted a video Halloween night, showing her smashing pumpkins and sending a message that it’s okay to start celebrating Christmas on Nov. 1. (East Coasters saw it right at midnight.)

In the video, three pumpkins are lined up bearing one word each: “It’s not time.” Using a candy cane baseball bat, Carey smashes the middle one that reads “not,” changing the phrase to “It’s time.”

The video then shows Carey throwing “snow” and holding Christmas ornaments in a cozy decorated living room, complete with a lit fireplace and stockings on the mantle.

In the background, the unofficial Christmas anthem plays: Her version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The Guinness World Records account even tweeted that it was the “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

This doesn’t mean we forget about Thanksgiving, though. Carey said to save the smashed pumpkins for pie “cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!”

Viewers with a good eye will also note a sneaky clue in the video hinting that Nov. 5 is a special date. A wrapped gift in the background flashes for less than a second with “11/5” on it.

It’s yet to be confirmed what it could mean.