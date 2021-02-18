Ivy League decides not to hold 2021 spring sports competitions or championships

PRINCETON, N.J. (WSYR-TV) — The Ivy League Council of Presidents has decided the league won’t hold competition or league championships in the spring of 2021.

Cornell is part of the Ivy League’s 8-school conference. Sports impacted include archery, baseball, equestrian, golf, lacrosse, rowing, rugby, sailing, softball, tennis, outdoor track & field, men’s volleyball, and women’s water polo.

A statement from the Presidents says the decision was made as part of the league’s commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of student-athletes and campus communities.

The Ivy League Council of Presidents has put in place a process that may allow limited, local competition during the spring semester if public health improves allowing more in-person activities to take place.

Due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, and in order to maintain compliance both with campus travel, visitor and gathering policies and also with the state guidelines governing each institution, the Ivy League will not conduct conference seasons or conference postseason events in any spring sports.



Member institutions will continue with the league-wide phases for athletics activities already in place on all Ivy League campuses, subject to individual institutional policies. These phases govern athletics activities including training, practices, and other team and individual activities. While the league’s goal is to work toward local competition in Phase IV, it is currently not permitted on any Ivy League campus.



If public health conditions substantially improve and if permitted by an institution, local non-conference competition may be allowed to occur this spring. These competitions will be subject to league stipulations and must remain consistent with institutional policies for comparable co-curricular activities, including applicable travel restrictions for on-campus students and university visitor policies.

The Ivy League Council of Presidents offered the following joint statement:



As campus and community leaders, we believe that our public health responsibilities and educational principles preclude us from sponsoring Ivy League athletics competition this spring. The public health measures now in effect at all Ivy League universities have been carefully designed to support our teaching and research missions while keeping our students, faculty, staff and neighboring communities safe. These policies include restrictions on travel, limitations on campus visitors, and other pandemic related regulations that are not compatible with the Ivy League’s usual competition schedule. In the Ivy League, these measures must apply equally to our athletics programs along with other academic and co-curricular activities.



We know that this news will come as a disappointment to many in our community. We regret the many sacrifices that have been required in response to the pandemic, and we appreciate the resilience of our student-athletes, coaches and staff in the face of adversity during this difficult and unusual year. While we would like nothing better than to deliver a complete season of competition, these are the necessary decisions for the Ivy League in the face of the health concerns posed by the ongoing and dangerous pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation as we move forward so that our universities can determine whether Ivy League principles and evolving health conditions might allow for limited, local competition later this spring.



Ivy League Council of Presidents

Christina Paxson, Brown University

Lee Bollinger, Columbia University

Martha Pollack, Cornell University

Philip Hanlon, Dartmouth College

Lawrence Bacow, Harvard University

Amy Gutmann, University of Pennsylvania

Christopher Eisgruber, Princeton University

Peter Salovey, Yale University

For more information, please visit IvyLeague.com.