JCC accepting entries for North Country Writer’s Contest

The English department at JCC is now accepting submissions for its 2019 North Country writer’s contest open to all residents and friends of the upstate New York region. Aspiring writers won’t want to miss this opportunity to be published online and receive cash prizes! There is no entry fee. The deadline for submission is December 6, 2019.

The Writers Contest includes the following genres:

Poetry, not to exceed 100 lines

Short Fiction, 1000 to 3000 words

Essay/Non-Fiction, 1000 to 3000 words

Submissions in all genres must reflect a connection to the North Country, be previously unpublished work, in letter quality and must be double-spaced (poetry excepted). A maximum of three submissions will be considered from any one participant. Winners of the 2018 writing contest may submit works in a different category. The title and genre of the submission, author’s name, address, telephone number, e-mail address and word count must appear on a required separate cover page; only the title should appear on the manuscript. Entries will not be returned.

The award for each genre is $100 and publication on JCC’s website. Entries which receive honorable mention will be awarded $25 and online publication.

Submissions are preferred electronically as an attachment in rich text (.rtf) or PDF format emailed to ncwriterscontest@sunyjefferson.edu. If unable to submit electronically, submissions should be addressed to: North Country Writers Contest, English Department, Jefferson Community College, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Authors retain all rights to their work after first publication. Award recipients are requested to give a reading of their winning pieces at the North Country Writers Coffeehouse Reading at JCC on March 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the JCC English Department at 315-786-2328 or email jjones3@sunyjefferson.edu.

The North Country Writing Contest is sponsored by the Jefferson Community College English Department and Faculty Student Association.