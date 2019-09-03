JCC offering tuition-free construction training

Jefferson Community College (JCC) and the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) will again offer tuition-free construction training in October at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville. The training course, along with all materials, including textbook and a tool belt with a complete set of tools, will be provided to students at no cost. Anyone may sign up for construction training. There are no pre-requisites or prior experience necessary.

Training consists of 400 hours of combined hands-on and classroom learning spread out over the course of 19 weeks. Classes will meet from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, October 21, 2019 through March 6, 2020. Upon successful completion of the program, participant will earn their NCCER industry-recognized credentials in Core, Labor, and Carpentry 1.

The first class to complete NCCER construction training took place in May 2019. Twenty-four of the twenty-seven participants are currently employed.

Transportation from JCC’s campus in Watertown to Lowville, also free, will be provided to anyone with interest. Space is limited. Interested participants are encouraged to sign up now.

To sign up for NCCER construction training or for more information, call the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-2233 or email ced@sunyjefferson.edu.

The NCCER training is made possible by a New York State Department of Labor grant totaling $100,000, awarded to JCC in January 2019 along with local support from Associated Builders and Contractors, BCA Architects and Engineers, Black Horse Group Contractors, Blackstone Electric, Con Tech, Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Jake’s Lawn Care, Lawman Heating and Cooling, Northern Glass, Northern Tier Contracting, Purcell Construction and Structural Associates.