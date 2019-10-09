JCC Open House to be held October 25

Jefferson Community College (JCC) will hold an Open House on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Open House is a great opportunity for prospective students to experience the culture and learning environment at JCC first-hand and get answers to questions about attending Jefferson. Check-in and registration will take place in the Commons, Jules Center (Building 6). Family members are welcome.

Highlights of Open House include a facts and figures campus tour, a look inside a suite in East Hall (the College’s on-campus residence hall), and The College Experience – a fair held in the McVean Gymnasium where faculty and representatives of student support services, campus life and residence life are available to talk with prospective students.

Optional workshops for attendees who are ready to apply for admission or want to learn more information about a particular subject will be held immediately following open house at 1:00 p.m. Workshops include:

Complete Your Application / Room 6-203, Jules Center Scholarships & Financial Aid / Room 6-002, Jules Center Career Direction Connection / Room 6-118, Jules Center

For students who are undecided about a major. Athletics / Room 6-112, Jules Center

Open house registration is available online. For more information, call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.