JCC screening documentary ‘Warrior Women’ October 10

Reflecting on the importance of culture and diversity, Jefferson Community College will screen documentary WARRIOR WOMEN featuring Madonna Thunder Hawk on Thursday, October 10 at 12:30 p.m. in Jules Center, Room 6-002.

The documentary is the story of Thunder Hawk’s lifelong career fighting for Native liberation. She was born and raised across the Oceti Sakowin homelands and is considered an eloquent voice for Native resistance and sovereignty.

Sponsored by the JCC Diversity Work Group and the Social Science Department.