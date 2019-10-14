JCC seeking input from healthcare and technology employers

Jefferson Community College (JCC) Workforce Development and Business Division (WDBD) will hold an industry roundtable for healthcare and technology employers of Jefferson and Lewis Counties on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ramada Inn, 6300 Arsenal Street, Watertown, in the Renaissance room.

The purpose of the roundtable is to shape the development of apprenticeship opportunities in three different areas: community healthcare workers, hospital medical coders and cybersecurity professionals. Attendees will learn about new funding available from the State University of New York (SUNY) and the New York State Department of Labor, technical support, classroom training, and how to get an apprenticeship started at their place of business.

To reserve a seat at the roundtable or for more information, employers should call the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at 315-786-2233.