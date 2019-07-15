JCC students recognized for contributions to Volume XXIX of Black River Review

(l-r) Rachel S. Trumble of Parish, Outstanding Art Contribution, Rachel A. Filkins of Theresa, Outstanding Writing Contribution, Sonne E. Ortiz of Carthage, Outstanding Art Contribution, Deane A. Nutter of Evans Mills, Outstanding Music Contribution, and Rhonda M. Foote of Watertown, Outstanding Writing Contribution.

The Jefferson Community College (JCC) English department released Volume XXIX of the Black River Review (BRR), a journal of poetry, musical arrangements, prose and fine arts, on May 1, 2019 during a campus reading and presentation. Students were recognized for their outstanding contributions in art, writing, and music. The Black River Review cover art, a collage titled Music is a Key to the Soul, is the work of JCC student Sonne E. Ortiz of Carthage. The BRR can be viewed online at www.sunyjefferson.edu/brr.

Recipients of the Outstanding Art Contribution Award are Rachel S. Trumble of Parish for her collage titled Heart Piece and Sonne E. Ortiz of Carthage for her collages titled Time Goes By and Music is a Key to the Soul (BRR cover design) and painting titled Caturday Morning Cuddling.

Recipient of the Outstanding Music Contribution Award is Deane A. Nutter of Evans Mills for his composition titled Improvisation Station.

Recipients of the Outstanding Writing Contribution Award are Rachel A. Filkins of Theresa for her contributions in poetry titled A Grey Dream and Jockey On a Hill and Rhonda M. Foote of Watertown for her contribution in non-fiction titled Blaming Grace.

The editors of the Black River Review receive submissions from Jefferson students, alumni, faculty and staff.

The Black River Review is sponsored by the JCC English department and the JCC Faculty Student Association.