JCC, SUNY Potsdam sign memorandum of conditional guaranteed admission

Watertown, NY — On Tuesday, September 24, representatives from Jefferson Community College (JCC) and the State University of New York (SUNY) at Potsdam formally signed a memorandum of understanding that conditionally guarantees admission to SUNY Potsdam for JCC students who complete an associate degree. The agreement, signed by Jefferson President Dr. Ty A. Stone and Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg, facilitates seamless transfer to baccalaureate programs at SUNY Potsdam.

Under the agreement, SUNY Potsdam will offer guaranteed admission to all Jefferson Community College associate degree graduates. Students must meet additional program or College requirements in order to declare majors in certain baccalaureate programs, such as in teacher education.

Jefferson and SUNY Potsdam will collaborate to provide individual attention to students indicating interest in this opportunity. Jefferson students selecting this program will receive advising and degree planning support from both colleges to ensure students are taking appropriate coursework to keep them on target for timely degree completion.

“This partnership provides a pathway for students who plan to earn a baccalaureate degree but may not be ready to begin their education at a four-year institution,” said Dr. Ty A. Stone, president of Jefferson Community College. “There are so many factors that play into how and when a student begins their academic career – cost, academic readiness, family obligations and work commitments, to name a few. This program gives students the ability to plan ahead for how they are going to achieve their educational goals by starting here at Jefferson and continuing on at Potsdam.”

“This new agreement deepens SUNY Potsdam’s longstanding partnership with Jefferson Community College. By guaranteeing admission to all qualified JCC associate graduates, we are making it even easier for students to complete their undergraduate studies here at SUNY Potsdam. This is good for both campuses, and it’s good for the North Country,” said Dr. Esterberg.

The new admissions agreement solidifies a longstanding pipeline to success for many North Country students. Jefferson Community College is one of the largest sources of transfer students to SUNY Potsdam.

“Jefferson graduates are extremely well-equipped for SUNY Potsdam’s rigorous academic programs,” said Associate Director of Admissions Terry Francis ’97 & ’00. “We look forward to welcoming even more JCC grads to join the SUNY Potsdam family.”

The agreement also builds on a longstanding partnership between the two institutions. SUNY Potsdam first began offering courses on Jefferson’s campus in the mid-1980s.

Today, SUNY Potsdam and JCC offer two jointly administered degree programs in Watertown—the AA/BA program in childhood / early childhood education and the AS/BS program in business administration. The partnership has proven to be popular with students and helps bolster their success, giving them the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree on Jefferson’s campus in Watertown. Today, half of the students studying toward their associate degree in business at JCC are in the AS/BS program with Potsdam. Those who do continue on to complete their undergraduate studies through the joint program also have higher retention and graduation rates. In addition, SUNY Potsdam also offers five graduate programs at Jefferson’s Higher Education Center, including master’s degrees in childhood education, literacy, curriculum and instruction, and management, and a post-graduate certificate in inclusive and special education. To learn more about SUNY Potsdam’s programs in Watertown, visit www.potsdam.edu/watertown.

Those interested in learning more about the guaranteed admission program and other academic programs offered at Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam may call Jefferson’s office of enrollment services, 315-786-2437, and Potsdam’s office of admissions, 315-267-2180.

In addition, community members are invited to attend Higher Education Day on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the McVean Gymnasium at Jefferson Community College. The annual Higher Education Day, sponsored by the Jefferson-Lewis Association for Counseling and Development, will take place from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. for high school students, 12:30-1:30 p.m. for current college students and 5:30-7 p.m. for the general public. Representatives from Jefferson, SUNY Potsdam and nearly 70 other academic institutions will be available to talk with prospective students and answer questions.

