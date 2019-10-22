JCC Women’s Organization 34th Annual Craft Fair to be held November 2

Craft fair enthusiasts won’t want to miss this opportunity to peruse a myriad of homemade items at the Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization 34th annual craft fair on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the McVean Student Center, Building 4. Entrance to the craft fair is through the gymnasium lobby, adjacent to Parking Lot D.

Nearly 100 vendors will have a variety of handcrafted items for sale including art, candles, ceramics, flora, food, jewelry, books and many different wood craft items. Patrons will have a chance to win one of twelve $10 gift certificates valid for use at any craft fair vendor.

Admission is $2.00 per person and free for children ages 10 and under. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization which awards up to ten $500 scholarships annually.

For more information, contact Melody Brenon of JCC at 315-786-2333.