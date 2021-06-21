Jeeps invade Lake George for new festival weekend

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Engines are roaring into the Adirondacks this weekend, but not for a signature bike festival like Americade. This time, the commotion comes on four wheels.

The first-ever Adirondack Jeep Invasion hits North Creek and Lake George this weekend at 1,000 Acres Ranch. The ranch is hosting around 300 pre-registered Jeeps and the people who love them.

The “invasion” includes trail rides, vendors, and a trip to Lake George on Saturday night. Charles R. Wood Park will host a Shine and Show competition as well.

The show is put on by Wiper Fluid Productions, who hosts other events in New Jersey.

