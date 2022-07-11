BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jefferson Avenue Tops store will be reopening this Friday, July 15.

On May 14, 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket were fatally shot and three others were injured. Every person killed was Black. The accused shooter is a suspected white supremacist.

Since the shooting, the store has remained closed as crews worked on redesigning and renovating it.

The day prior to the store’s reopening, a moment of silence and prayer will take place there, exactly two months after the mass shooting. Tops President John Persons will be present, along with a number of elected officials and community representatives.

The moment of silence and prayer will take place at 2:30 p.m.