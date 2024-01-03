WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Board of Legislators approved the settlement of a lawsuit involving inmates from the county jail.

On Tuesday, January 2, lawmakers unanimously approved the lawsuit filed in 2022. The New York Civil Liberties Union filed the suit alleging that the jail failed to provide their prescribed opioid addiction medication.

David Paulsen, attorney for Jefferson County, said that settling the lawsuit would be better than going ahead with a trial. However, District 7 Legislator John Peck had concerns about the $350,000 settlement. He asked if the NYCLU will share the money with members of the class action lawsuit other than the two inmates named. Peck did begrudgingly vote of settling the lawsuit.

I will vote in favor of this, begrudgingly, because this is just plain old shakedown by lawyers at this point. We’re trying to do the best we can. We certainly addressed the issues going forward. I have great confidence in our new sheriff. It’s just unfortunate that these nuisance lawsuits keep having to be borne by our taxpayers. John Peck, Jefferson County legislator for District 7

Paulsen said the lawsuit needs to go in front of a judge before making a final decision.