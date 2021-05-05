Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate climbs to 2.6%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to rise in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed on Tuesday that the 14-day infection rate now stands at 2.6%. According to officials this is following an upward trend in new positive cases primarily in a younger popular, 50 years and below.

Specifically on Tuesday, 29 new cases were reported, bringing the overall total to 6,712 since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:

105,319 total tests

6,712 positive results

2.6% positive, 14-day average

6,420 individuals recovered

372 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individuals in precautionary quarantine

201 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

1 assisted living cases

85 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.