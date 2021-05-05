Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate climbs to 2.6%

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to rise in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Public Health Service confirmed on Tuesday that the 14-day infection rate now stands at 2.6%. According to officials this is following an upward trend in new positive cases primarily in a younger popular, 50 years and below.
Specifically on Tuesday, 29 new cases were reported, bringing the overall total to 6,712 since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County:
- 105,319 total tests
- 6,712 positive results
- 2.6% positive, 14-day average
- 6,420 individuals recovered
- 372 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 1 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 201 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 5 hospitalizations
- 0 nursing home cases
- 1 assisted living cases
- 85 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County officials are also encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.