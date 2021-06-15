Jefferson County COVID-19 infection rate falls below 1% as NY hits 70% vaccination rate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, the COVID-19 infection rate dropped again in Jefferson County.

According to Jefferson County Public Health, the rate now stands at 0.9%. This is following 10 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the County from Friday, June 11 to Monday, June 14.

Additionally following the weekend, Jefferson County reported 15 new recoveries and two new hospitalizations. The County continues to report no new nursing home or assisted living cases or deaths.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current for Jefferson County and is provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

125,978 total individuals tested

7,172 positive results

0.9% positive, 14-day average

7,047 individuals recovered

84 individuals in mandatory quarantine

0 individuals in precautionary quarantine

34 individuals in mandatory isolation

4 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

0 assisted living cases

87 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics for June, July

Jefferson County officials are encouraging all eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find an upcoming clinic, visit the county website.