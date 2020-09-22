Jefferson County cracking down on ATV complaints

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Jefferson County, complaints about ATVs sent Sheriff’s Deputies to the trails this weekend.
After their ATV crackdown, 19 tickets were handed out in the Great Bend-Felts Mills area. They also dealt with an ATV accident and recovered a stolen dirt bike.
LATEST STORIES:
- New York organization launches voting campaign, encourages early voting
- New Hampshire man wins contest with 1-ton pumpkin
- Louisville police chief declares state of emergency for department ahead of Breonna Taylor case update
- Volunteers fill dump truck with trash following St. Lawrence River cleanup
- Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe seeking property owners permission to remove trees infested by Emerald Ash Borer