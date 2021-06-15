Jefferson County DMV summer hours beginning July 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With summer only days away, local entities are preparing to follow summer hours.

The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles and County Clerk’s Office will begin following summer hours on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Both offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and function on an appointment-only basis.

Appointment’s can be made on the Jefferson County website.

These summer hours will run from July 1 to August 31, 2021.

The Jefferson County DMV and County Clerk’s Office are located at 175 Arsenal Street in Watertown, New York.