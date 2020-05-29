Jefferson County Fair is canceled

WATERTOWN, NY (WSYR-TV) Organizers of the Jefferson County Fair report the fair scheduled for July 7 through 12 is canceled.
In a post to the fair’s website, organizers said that due to current restrictions on public gatherings and the uncertainty as to when events like county fairs will be allowed and with what restrictions, the board of directors decided to cancel this year’s fair.
LATEST STORIES:
- CDC now projects more than 123,000 coronavirus deaths in US by mid-June
- WATCH LIVE: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death
- Five New York regions can move into Phase Two
- JCC students, faculty and staff recognized for excellence and achievements
- Number of quarantined COVID-19 cases in Lewis County drops, number of recovered cases increases