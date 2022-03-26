JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to see low COVID-19 numbers throughout the county.

County health officials confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases among Jefferson County residents in their daily report on March 25. The cases were confirmed in the county since their report on March 24.

Mandatory isolations increased by eight with 76 individuals in mandatory isolation with the virus at the time of the report. Hospitalizations remained at four on Friday.

No new cases were confirmed in nursing homes or assisted living facilities as well as no new deaths. However, since the start of the pandemic 162 Jefferson County lives have been lost to the virus.

Additionally, 7 more residents have recovered from the virus, and 24,773 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

Jefferson County COVID-19 community level was classified as “low” on Friday. As of March 26, its COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents was 81.03.

But officials continue to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. This includes self-isolation is symptoms are presented, which can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste.