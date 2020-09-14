Jefferson County sees another big spike in drug overdoses over the last 24 hours

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jefferson County is seeing another spike in drug overdoses in the last 24 hours. The ODMAP system, an overdose detection software, sent a similar warning just 3 weeks ago.

Jefferson County experienced 4 known overdoses from drug use in 24 hours on Monday. No one died from those overdoses.

In 2020, ODMAP has detected 192 known overdoses from drug use. Heroin and Fentanyl are the suspected primary drugs in 75% of the cases, but other drugs or combinations of drugs are also causing the overdoses.

There have been 22 confirmed overdose deaths in 2020 with 20 of those deaths due to opioids, 18 of those have been specifically attributed to the opioid Fentanyl. There is an additional suspected overdose fatality that is pending a toxicology report.

Jefferson County reminds residents that a number of community resources are available to help anyone who may have substance use disorders to receive assistance and treatment.

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: (315) 836-3460

Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: (315) 788-1530

ACR Health: (315) 785-8222

Samaritan Addiction Services: (315) 779-5060

Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call: (315) 785-4516

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: (315) 785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.

Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: (315) 782-2327 or (315) 777-9681

Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736

Naloxone training and free kits are available by contacting Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.

New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they are witnessing someone overdosing without fear of arrest due to drug possession.

