(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in New York that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

#47. New York County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 1.7 per 100K people (#1,710 nationally, 29 deaths)

– 11 pedestrian deaths

– 4 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#46. Richmond County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 1.8 per 100K people (#1,709 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#45. Kings County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 2.2 per 100K people (#1,708 nationally, 59 deaths)

– 28 pedestrian deaths

– 5 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#44. Queens County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 3.5 per 100K people (#1,695 nationally, 84 deaths)

– 34 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 20 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#43. Bronx County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 3.7 per 100K people (#1,690 nationally, 55 deaths)

– 21 pedestrian deaths

– 6 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: BRUCKNER BLVD (8 fatalities)

#42. Westchester County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 3.9 per 100K people (#1,684 nationally, 39 deaths)

– 9 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 9 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#41. Rockland County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 4.8 per 100K people (#1,666 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#40. Onondaga County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 4.8 per 100K people (#1,665 nationally, 23 deaths)

– 7 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#39. Putnam County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.1 per 100K people (#1,654 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#38. Erie County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.1 per 100K people (#1,646 nationally, 48 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 16 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#37. St. Lawrence County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.5 per 100K people (#1,627 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#36. Broome County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.5 per 100K people (#1,625 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#35. Tompkins County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.7 per 100K people (#1,617 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#34. Albany County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.7 per 100K people (#1,613 nationally, 18 deaths)

– 7 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#33. Nassau County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.7 per 100K people (#1,610 nationally, 79 deaths)

– 27 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 19 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-908M SOUTHERN STATE PKWY (6 fatalities)

#32. Chautauqua County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.2 per 100K people (#1,593 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#31. Monroe County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.7 per 100K people (#1,564 nationally, 51 deaths)

– 16 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 9 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#30. Orange County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.8 per 100K people (#1,558 nationally, 27 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#29. Schenectady County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.0 per 100K people (#1,555 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#28. Saratoga County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.2 per 100K people (#1,541 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#27. Steuben County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.4 per 100K people (#1,531 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#26. Suffolk County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.5 per 100K people (#1,523 nationally, 114 deaths)

– 33 pedestrian deaths

– 5 bicyclist deaths

– 20 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-25 MIDDLE COUNTRY RD (7 fatalities)

#25. Cattaraugus County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.8 per 100K people (#1,514 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#24. Oneida County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.8 per 100K people (#1,510 nationally, 18 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#23. Columbia County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.1 per 100K people (#1,496 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#22. Washington County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.1 per 100K people (#1,495 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#21. Rensselaer County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.1 per 100K people (#1,491 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#20. Chemung County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.3 per 100K people (#1,482 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#19. Dutchess County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.1 per 100K people (#1,431 nationally, 27 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#18. Sullivan County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.2 per 100K people (#1,374 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#17. Niagara County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.3 per 100K people (#1,298 nationally, 24 deaths)

– 7 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#16. Ulster County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.1 per 100K people (#1,233 nationally, 22 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-87 (5 fatalities)

#15. Jefferson County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.8 per 100K people (#1,195 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-11 (7 fatalities)

#14. Essex County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.3 per 100K people (#1,170 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#13. Delaware County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.4 per 100K people (#1,162 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#12. Madison County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.6 per 100K people (#1,079 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#11. Fulton County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.9 per 100K people (#1,057 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#10. Herkimer County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.9 per 100K people (#1,056 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#9. Ontario County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.2 per 100K people (#1,027 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#8. Wayne County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.3 per 100K people (#1,022 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#7. Oswego County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.3 per 100K people (#1,020 nationally, 18 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#6. Schoharie County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.7 per 100K people (#927 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#5. Genesee County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.1 per 100K people (#908 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#4. Seneca County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.7 per 100K people (#879 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#3. Lewis County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.7 per 100K people (#829 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#2. Tioga County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.6 per 100K people (#656 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-79 (5 fatalities)

#1. Chenango County, New York

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.4 per 100K people (#491 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities