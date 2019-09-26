Jenna Dewan debuts baby bump

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan recently announced some exciting news — she and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕” she wrote alongside a post on Instagram showing off her baby bump on Tuesday.

This will be the “Step Up” star’s second child — she has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

She called Kazee “a gift from above” and said that she “couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together,” in her post.

Dewan also thanked her followers for their support. Kazee also shared a post of Dewan showing off her bump and wrote about how thrilled he is with the news.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!” he wrote. “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”

“The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude,” he continued.

Steve Kazee posted this photo of Jenna Dewan to his Instagram account, Sept. 24, 2019.

He also went on to describe Dewan as: “A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness…who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs … who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding.”

Everly also got a special shoutout from the Tony Award-winning actor in his post.

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine … her beautiful daughter,” he wrote. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it.”

“I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger,” he added.

Tatum has moved on as well and is currently dating artist Jessie J.