ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Rochester for a two-show event at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre stage.

Seinfeld will perform both shows on June 2 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m., and will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster, as well as the Auditorium Box Office. RBTL says tickets will start at $55.

According to a release from the RBTL, Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine.

Jerry Seinfeld’s show with Larry David, “Seinfeld,” ran on NBC for nine seasons — and won multiple Emmy, Golden Globes, and People’s Choice awards.

Seinfeld’s latest Emmy nominated Netflix performs include “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and “23 Hours to Kill.”