After four years at Syracuse, Jesse Edwards has decided to move on. Edwards announcing on social media Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Jesse was a third team All-ACC selection this past season. He averaged 14.5 points a game, leading the ACC in field goal percentage. He was second in the conference, pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game.

Edwards will have one year of eligibility remaining, due to the Covid-19 season. He’s the fourth Syracuse men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal following this season.