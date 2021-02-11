Buffalo’s Jessica Pegula moves to third round of Australian Open

(WIVB) — Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula are waking up proud parents Thursday morning.

Buffalo native Jessica Pegula took down Australia’s own Samantha Stosur 6-0 and 6-1 to win her second round Australian Open match in straight sets.

Pegula now moves onto the third round at the Australian Open. That match will be played on Saturday.

She was able to enter the second round after knocking off Victoria Azarenka in the first round on Tuesday. Azarenka was the 12th ranked women’s tennis player in the world heading into that match.

Pegula’s round three opponent will be Kristina Mladenovic.