NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — 24 jets trailing red, white and blue smoke flew down the Hudson river towards the Statue of Liberty today.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team took to the skies for the New York International Air Show.

The U.S. planes were joined by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom.

This marks the first time all four teams have performed together at the same time.