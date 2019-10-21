Jim Gaffigan performing at KeyBank Center in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is making a stop in Buffalo during his The Pale Tourist tour.

The four-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum-selling father of five will be at the KeyBank Center on January 12, and tickets go on sale this Friday.

American Express card members can get tickets in some markets from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Those looking to get tickets can visit the Keybank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or call 888-223-6000.

The show will start at 8 p.m.