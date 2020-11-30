John Mannion declares victory over Angi Renna in 50th State Senate District race

(WSYR-TV) — John Mannion has declared victory over Angi Renna in the 50th State Senate District race.

Mannion started the day a few thousand votes behind Renna, but is winning the vast majority of absentee ballots and at 4 p.m. is now ahead by 1,180 votes.

Based on the trend, Mannion will likely win the race prompting his campaign to declare victory. NewsChannel 9 hasn’t heard from the Renna campaign.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released the following statement:

“I congratulate Senator-Elect John Mannion on his impressive win, and I am proud to welcome him to the Senate Democratic Majority. John will be a strong voice for his constituents and joins a large group of Senators representing upstate New York residents. John’s experience and life-long commitment to his community will be invaluable as the Senate Democratic Conference moves forward helping our entire state emerge from this pandemic and economic crisis stronger and better prepared for the future.”

John Mannion, who is referring to himself as Senator-Elect, released the following statement:

“I am humbled to have earned the support of my constituents and honored to serve as the next representative for the 50th Senate District. This isn’t just a victory for my campaign, it’s a win for the hardworking residents of this community and for our entire region. For too long, we have been left behind, and I look forward to working with my Senate Democratic Majority colleagues to ensure this community and communities throughout Upstate receive the state support and investment we deserve. I am grateful to my family, our campaign team, and everyone who helped achieve this win, and I am excited to hit the ground running and get to work.”

There are still votes left to be counted in the race.

The 50th State Senate District covers parts of Cayuga County, the Onondaga Nation and parts of Onondaga County.

The towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira, Sennett and the City of Auburn in Cayuga County are part of the district.

In Onondaga County, the towns of Camillus, Clay, DeWitt, Elbridge, Geddes, Lysander, Manlius, Marcellus, Onondaga and the Onondaga Nation are included in the district.