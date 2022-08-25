ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen and most of the Bills starters will not play in Friday’s preseason final, according to Sean McDermott.

“Leave that opportunity Friday night for some of the two’s and three’s to get in and get a chance to show us again what they have,” The Bills head coach said before practice on Wednesday.

Allen only played one series this preseason but looked sharp leading the offense to a touchdown drive in the 2nd preseason game.

The Carolina Panthers will play most of their starters on Friday, including Baker Mayfield.