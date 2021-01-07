Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Over the course of five games, which included nothing but wins for the Bills, Allen completed 70.11 percent of his passes “for 1,516 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions,” the Bills wrote.

In addition to that, they say Allen “rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.”

Allen had a record setting season. More details on that can be found here.